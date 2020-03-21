Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $21.17 Million Investment in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Saia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $13,477,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $9,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 44.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $6,076,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Saia by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Saia stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.