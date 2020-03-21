Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $24.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152,820 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.23% of Cubic worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUB. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.