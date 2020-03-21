Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $21.56 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129,887 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of Wix.Com worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wix.Com by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 1.45. Wix.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WIX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.47.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.