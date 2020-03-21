Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $20.58 Million Holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,404 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.96% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIDX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of EIDX opened at $44.74 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.