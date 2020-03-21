Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SBA Communications by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.70. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $191.59 and a 1 year high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.14.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

