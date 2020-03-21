Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $18.67 Million Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Humana by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 2,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,424 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Humana stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

