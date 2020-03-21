Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,063 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.00% of Irhythm Technologies worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the period.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

