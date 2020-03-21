Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,666 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.42% of Shockwave Medical worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,950,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after buying an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,836,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after buying an additional 276,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 315,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $179,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,973,256.

Shares of SWAV opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 9.03.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

