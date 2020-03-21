Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,341 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in MasTec by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 634,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in MasTec by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

