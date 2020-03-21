Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 828,388 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after buying an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after buying an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.