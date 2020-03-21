Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478,406 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.45% of RealReal worth $23,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,010,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 309,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,320.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,035 shares of company stock worth $2,482,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

RealReal stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

