Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,556 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.51% of Q2 worth $19,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,968.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $8,291,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $339,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,109 shares of company stock worth $27,110,890 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

