Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

