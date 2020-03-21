Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,046 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

Shares of EL opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.98. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.