Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.51% of CIT Group worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

CIT Group stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Insiders have bought 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,155,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

