Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 481,432 Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,954,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.14% of Forty Seven as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Forty Seven by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Forty Seven by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Forty Seven by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Forty Seven by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTSV. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 196,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $18,650,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,109,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,960,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,905 shares of company stock worth $21,995,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. Forty Seven Inc has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

