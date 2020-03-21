Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 372.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,721 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Spectrum Brands worth $23,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

In other Spectrum Brands news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser bought 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.