Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRIM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

PRIM stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.