Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 37,790 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,790 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.46% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

