Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 21,728 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,728 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.68% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $24,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

