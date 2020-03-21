Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 104,903 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,903 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.53% of Repligen worth $25,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repligen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $2,547,138.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,267 shares of company stock worth $4,859,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

