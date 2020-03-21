Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.40% of Paylocity worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

