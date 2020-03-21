Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.74% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

