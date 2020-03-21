Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stake in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,659 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.84% of Hamilton Lane worth $26,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. Hamilton Lane Inc has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

