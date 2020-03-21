Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $23,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after buying an additional 582,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 235,735 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $6,563,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $7,441,000.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.