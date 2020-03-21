Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,420 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.48% of Aaron’s worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 100.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

