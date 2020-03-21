Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $27.39 Million Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in IAA were worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1,515.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 879,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 825,300 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,438,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

IAA opened at $27.31 on Friday. IAA has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

