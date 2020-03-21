Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $26.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.74% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $26,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 232,472 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 518,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

CSOD stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $659,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

