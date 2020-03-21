Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $25.60 Million Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.34% of Post worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,952,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

POST opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.01.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.