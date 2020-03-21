Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $24.50 Million Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.27% of Guidewire Software worth $24,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,018. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.