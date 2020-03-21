Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $19.60 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.68. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

