Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $17.92 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,492 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Rogers were worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Rogers by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rogers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

Shares of ROG opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.94. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.61 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.68.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

