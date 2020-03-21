Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

