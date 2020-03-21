Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 156.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.95% of Inovalon worth $27,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of INOV opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.