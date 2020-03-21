Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 428,918 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.38% of AtriCure worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $25.07 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.