Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Evertec were worth $25,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Evertec by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 887,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Evertec by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE EVTC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.