Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.71% of PROS worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,142,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PROS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,023,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in PROS by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after buying an additional 665,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PROS by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PROS by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 476,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,743 shares of company stock valued at $361,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO opened at $26.21 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

