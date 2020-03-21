Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 357,800 Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 357,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.99% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $193,617,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,504,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.