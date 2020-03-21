Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 64,897 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,897 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.75% of BioTelemetry worth $27,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.