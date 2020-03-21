Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 35,735 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.82% of Home Bancshares worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Home Bancshares by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 137,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Home Bancshares by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 112,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

HOMB stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

