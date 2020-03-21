Loom Network Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Coinbe, DDEX and Upbit. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and $8.49 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.02689125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00191618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,354,648 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DDEX, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Bittrex, DEx.top, YoBit, Coinbe, LATOKEN, Upbit, Allbit, Hotbit, IDEX, DragonEX, Binance, GOPAX, Bitbns, Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

