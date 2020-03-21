LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.11. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

