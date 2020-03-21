Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,322.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Lobstex has a total market cap of $284,706.72 and $111,322.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00344178 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002252 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000201 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,872,158 coins and its circulating supply is 18,872,146 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.