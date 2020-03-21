LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219,779 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.84% of LivePerson worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

