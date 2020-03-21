Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $192.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

