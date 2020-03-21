Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Up 22.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41, 1,629,019 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,716,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Specifically, Director John W. Higuchi bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lipocine as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

