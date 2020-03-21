LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $159,050 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 498.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LifeVantage by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

