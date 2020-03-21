Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives $113.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,776. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $894,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

