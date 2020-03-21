LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $102.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LCII. ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CL King raised LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.