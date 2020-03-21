LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LTM. Deutsche Bank lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Itau Unibanco upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.05.
Shares of LTM stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.37. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.15.
LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.