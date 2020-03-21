LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LTM. Deutsche Bank lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Itau Unibanco upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of LTM stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.37. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

